GC Parks open but public programs cancelled for April
Press release:
All Genesee County Parks, which entail the Genesee County Park & Forest and DeWitt Recreation Area, are open for recreational use from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day until May 3.
The following restrictions are in place for the Genesee County Park & Forest and DeWitt Recreation Area due to the COVID-19 Pandemic:
The Interpretive Nature Center at the Genesee County Park & Forest will be closed until April 29th and reopening will be re-evaluated at that time.
There will be no public programming at the Genesee County Park & Forest or at DeWitt Recreation Area until further notice.
All existing picnic shelter reservations are cancelled until April 29th and will be re-evaluated at that time. Refunds may be provided or reservations may be rescheduled.
There will be no special events or other group functions allowed at the Genesee County Park & Forest or DeWitt Recreation Area until April 29th and will be re-evaluated at that time.
As shelter reservations occur face-to-face in the main office, Genesee County Parks will not be accepting any new picnic shelter reservations until April 29th.
The park gates (winter) will remain closed to vehicles until May 4th in accordance with the normal annual park schedule. Parking is available at Areas A, B and Horse Trailer (rear gate) parking for the Genesee County Park & Forest and at the South entrance for DeWitt Recreation Area.
Normal park hours of operation are still in effect (9 a.m. - 5 p.m.) Winter Hours until May 3rd.
Playgrounds at the parks are closed until further notice.
Please practice social distancing of at least 6 feet and adhere to the gathering rules put in place by the NYS Governor and the NYS PAUSE ACT. Individuals should limit outdoor recreational activities to non-contact and avoid activities where they come in close contact with other people.
Following these rules will keep the entire community safe and healthy as the parks are enjoyed by everyone.
Conservation Education Programs Coordinator Shannon Lyaski is providing teachers, scout leaders, youth leaders and other program coordinators with support for science and nature-related lessons and activities this spring.
Visit the Genesee County Parks website to contact her. Check the County Parks Facebook page at Genesee County Parks, Recreation & Forestry for park updates and fun resources and activities to do at home.
Please contact Paul Osborn, Deputy Highway Superintendent of Facilities, Parks, Recreation & Forestry: [email protected] or call (585) 344-8508.
For more information visit our website.