GC Sheriff's Civil Office and county 9-1-1 center earn hard-to-get re-accreditation from Sheriffs' group

Submitted photos and press release:

Genesee County Sheriff William A. Sheron Jr. and his staff were honored last Wednesday at a meeting of the Genesee County Legislature for having achieved re-accreditation of the Sheriff’s Civil Office and the County 9-1-1 Emergency Services Dispatch Center from the New York State Sheriffs’ Association.

Peter Kehoe, executive director of the association, pointed out that only 25 of the state’s 62 counties have been able to achieve accreditation of their civil office, and only 15 counties maintain an accredited communications center.

“To earn accreditation,” Kehoe said, “the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office had to demonstrate that it adheres to a strict set of standards and best practices established by experts in the fields of both civil process and emergency communications.”

The Sheriff’s Office has also received accreditation of the Sheriff’s Road Patrol from the New York State Law Enforcement Agency Accreditation Council.

“Each of these accreditations, standing alone, is a significant achievement, and taken together, they clearly demonstrate the commitment of the Sheriff and his staff to excellence in their profession,” Kehoe said.

“You have an outstanding Sheriff and Sheriff’s Office, which are very well respected locally, but also throughout the state. The citizens of Genesee County, and this Genesee County Legislature, should be very proud of their Sheriff’s Office.”

Sheriff Sheron thanked his deputies and staff for all their hard work for the citizens of the Genesee County, and for their efforts in achieving accreditation.

Special recognition was given to Deborah Shea, principal financial clerk in the Sheriff’s Civil Office, and to Robert Tripp, senior emergency services dispatcher, for their work in guiding the re-accreditation effort in their respective divisions.

Sheriff Sheron also acknowledged County Legislator Gary Maha, former Genesee County Sheriff, for his efforts in starting the original accreditation programs during his tenure as Sheriff.

Sheriff Sheron and his staff have worked diligently to continue meeting the accreditation standards, as they are periodically updated, in order to earn the reaccreditation which was awarded at the meeting Wednesday.

Accreditation is for a five-year period and may be renewed indefinitely, as long as the agency continues to meet the established standards.

The New York State Sheriffs’ Association, headquartered in Albany, is a not-for-profit organization founded in 1934, which assists the sheriffs of New York to effectively and efficiently deliver services to the public. Sheriff Sheron serves as a Trustee and member of the Association’s Executive Committee.

Top photo: 9-1-1 Emergency Services Dispatch Center (from left): Executive Director Peter Kehoe; NYS Sheriffs' Association Director of Emergency Communications Steven C. Sharpe; Senior Emergency Services Dispatcher Robert H. Tripp; Assistant Director of Emergency Communications Frank A. Riccobono; GC Sheriff William A. Sheron Jr.

Above photo -- Civil Division (from left): Executive Director Peter Kehoe; NYS Sheriffs' Association Sergeant Thomas A. Sanfratello; Principal Financial Clerk Deborah A. Shea; Financial/Records Clerk Tracy L. Ranney; and GC Sheriff William A. Sheron Jr.