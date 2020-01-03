Local Matters

January 3, 2020 - 12:23pm

GC Sheriff's Office reminds residents to lock vehicles after rash of theft complaints

posted by Billie Owens in crime, news, Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

Press release:

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office would like to advise residents that they have received several complaints over the past week involving the theft of motor vehicles and the theft of articles from vehicles parked in private driveways and lots.

These larcenies have occured mainly during overnight hours.

Residents are reminded to keep their vehicles locked and to report any suspicious activity that they observe the Emergency Dispatch Center by calling 9-1-1.

