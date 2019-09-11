GC STOP-DWI poster design contest 2019 now open for students in grades six through 12

Press release:

In support of the Genesee County STOP-DWI program, the STOP-DWI Board invites all sixth- through 12th-grade students to submit a poster design that reflects the dangers of drinking and driving.

Designs should focus on the affects drinking and driving has on an individual, their family and the community.

The theme for the 2019 poster contest is, "Drinking and Driving is a gamble that you just can’t win.”

Guidelines:

Contestants must be enrolled as a sixth- through 12 th- grader in a Genesee County School;

Poster should be no larger than 9'' x 12" and must include the theme of: "Drinking and Driving is a gamble that you just can't win";

Please submit your artwork in landscape (horizontal) orientation;

Each submission should be the original student’s work. Submissions should be mailed or dropped off to the address below;

Each entry must include the artist’s full name, address, phone number, grade, age and school on the back of the poster (no personal information should be on the illustration).

Designs can be in any medium, including computer-generated. However, we strongly recommend that students create strong, simple and colorful designs that will deliver the most visual impact for their message.

Grand Prize Winner -- gift card, T-shirt with their artwork on it and their artwork on a billboard in Genesee County. They will also be honored at the STOP DWI luncheon banquet in November.

First- through third-place winners from each category (sixth - eighth grade; ninth - 12th grade; and graphic art) will receive a gift card, commendation and T-shirt with the overall winner’s design. They will also be recognized at the STOP-DWI luncheon banquet in November.

DEADLINE: Entries must be received in person or by mail by 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11.

Send submissions to:

Genesee County Youth Bureau

ATTN: STOP DWI Poster Contest

2 Bank St.

Batavia, NY 14020