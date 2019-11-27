GC STOP-DWI Thanksgiving Weekend Crackdown on impaired driving is now underway

Press release:

Genesee County STOP-DWI Coordinator Matt Landers announced today that the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, City of Batavia Police Department and the Village of Le Roy Police Department will participate in a special enforcement effort to crackdown on impaired driving.

This Thanksgiving Weekend, millions will hit the roads eager to spend time with family and friends. It’s one of the busiest travel times of the year, and unfortunately more people on the roadways means the potential for more vehicle crashes.

In a combined effort to stop impaired driving, prevent injuries and save lives law enforcement officers across New York State will take to the roads. The statewide STOP-DWI Crackdown efforts start on Nov. 27th and will end on Dec. 1st.

Research shows that high-visibility enforcement can reduce impaired driving fatalities by as much as 20 percent. Sobriety checkpoints play a key part in raising awareness about the problem. New York State Police, County Sheriff and municipal law enforcement agencies across the state will be out in force.

The STOP-DWI Thanksgiving Weekend Crackdown is one of many statewide enforcement initiatives promoted by STOP-DWI NY and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. Throughout the remainder of the year the statewide STOP-DWI Crackdown Campaign will also target the national Holiday Season in December.

While STOP-DWI efforts across New York have led to significant reductions in the numbers of alcohol and drug related fatalities, still too many lives are being lost because of crashes caused by drunk or impaired drivers. Highly visible, highly publicized efforts like the STOP-DWI Crackdown Campaign aim to further reduce the incidence of drunk and impaired driving.

You can help to make a difference by having a sober plan! Download our mobile app – “Have a Plan” and you will always be able to find a safe ride home.

Impaired driving is completely preventable. All it takes is a little planning. Have a safe and happy Thanksgiving Weekend!