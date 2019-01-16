GC YMCA launches annual Strong Communities campaign on Feb. 1

Press release:

“Part of the Y’s charitable mission is the philosophy that we never turn away someone with an inability to pay for membership or programs” says Jeff Townsend, executive director. “To that end, we raise funds annually through the Strong Communities Campaign to help subsidize scholarships for the youths, teens, adults, families and seniors in our community."

This year’s campaign runs from Feb. 1st – March 31st.

Our goal is to raise $47,000.

We want to positively impact at least 800 people’s lives in the Greater Genesee Community.

Reaching our goal will ensure that children and families regardless of their socioeconomic status, will have the chance to benefit from the important lessons of caring, honesty, respect and responsibility through YMCA programs and services.

At a kick-off event held Tuesday night, Townsend reported some early success, noting that the Y has already raised $14,053 or almost 30 percent to their goal.

“We need your help to make this community wide impact as successful as possible!” Townsend said.

Please consider a gift to support and help the YMCA achieve this year’s goal and help make our community stronger for all.

To make a gift, contact Jeff Townsend, executive director at (585) 344-1664 or online at www.glowymca.org under the “giving” tab.