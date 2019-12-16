GCC invites you to give the gift of shared experiences -- tickets to Spring 2020 shows

Submitted photos and press release:

Besides the traditional ribbon-and-bow-wrapped gifts, there are gifts of shared experiences -- such as tickets to events. With the latter in mind, the Genesee Center for the Arts located at Genesee Community College announces its spring season lineup in time for the holidays.

Spring 2020 brings a playbill fit to entertain everyone.

Excited to begin the season, GCC's student performers, the Forum Players, will perform "Doubt: A Parable," written by John Patrick Shanley, which won both a Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award in 2005.

This performance is a brilliant and powerful drama which tells the story of Bronx school principal Sister Aloysius, who takes matters into her own hands when she suspects the young Father Flynn of improper relations with a male student. Shanley not only wrote the play, but he also wrote the screenplay and directed it as a film starring Meryl Streep and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

GCC's talented Forum Players will also bring this parable to life with four live performances, directed by Maryanne Arena and Jaime Arena, which are intended for mature audiences .

Thursday, Feb. 20 at 12:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21 and Saturday, Feb. 22, both at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m.

On Friday, March 27, at 7:30 p.m., the Stuart Steiner Theatre will host singer-guitarist Steve Grills (inset photo left) and the Roadmasters. Originally from Rochester, Grills' music is deeply rooted in the blues tradition.

He draws inspiration from the giants of blues guitar, such as Freddie King, Earl Hooker, Magic Sam and Albert Collins, among many others.

As a special addition to the evening, fellow Rochester guitarist Joe Beard (inset photo below right), originally from Ashland, Miss., will join the Roadmasters as an opening act.

Beard has played many major festivals in the United States and Europe and was inducted into the Rochester Music Hall of Fame in 2017. He has released four albums to great critical acclaim.

Then, in May, the Forum Players return with a Children's Theatre production of "Jack," written by Mike Kenny. Kenny's version of "Jack and the Beanstalk," directed by Norm Gayford and Rob Reiss, adds a wonderfully creative and contemporary twist to the classic storyline.

The production will open with Jack in a dinner pot awaiting his fate as the main course for the hungry giant. As Jack recounts how he found himself on the giant's dinner menu, he talks his way out of the soup pot with a fun, humorous outburst that keeps audiences laughing and begging for more.

Take a magical journey up a beanstalk into an unknown world above the clouds and back again. This is perfect family fun for all generations.

Friday, May 1 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 2 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 3 at 2 p.m.

Tickets for shows at GCC's Stuart Steiner Theatre are $8 for adults, $6 for alumni (with ID) and $5 for seniors (55+), students (16+) and GCC faculty/ staff. GCC students with ID and children under 16 are $3. To reserve seats, contact the GCC box office at [email protected] or (585) 345-6814.