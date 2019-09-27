GCC names cast for 'Rocky Horror' as sets are being built, costumes 'being bloodied'

Press release:

The sets are being built, the costumes are being bloodied and now the talent has been cast for next month's production of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" at Genesee Community College!

Brodie McPherson, director of the show and also GCC's instructor of Theater Technology, released the cast list today for what promises to be the college's biggest theater production of the season!

GCC's Forum Players Theatre Company will perform Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Picture Horror Show, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 17, 18, and 19 at 7:30 p.m. and again Sunday, Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. in the College's Stuart Steiner Theatre.

"The Rocky Horror Show" will feature GCC students representing many majors and four different countries, as well as a GCC alumnus. Audiences will enjoy the talent, style and a little craziness from following:

Tiago Marques, of São Paulo, Brazil, as Frank-N-Furter

Runo Suzuki, of Hokkaido, Japan, as Janet Weiss

Samuel G. Rigerman , of Batavia, as Brad Majors

Benjamin Reiner, of Pembroke, as Riff Raff

Lacey Sloat, of Bergen, as Magenta

, of Bergen, as Magenta Fu Kikuchi, of Fukuoka, Japan, as Columbia

Chris Barbis , of Pavilion, as Rocky Horror

Jack Diskin, of Le Roy, as Eddie and a Phantom

Grant Calcote, of Le Roy, as Dr. Everett V. Scott and a Phantom

Josh Pacino, (GCC classes of 2008 and 2009), of Batavia, as The Narrator

Marissa Carbonell, of Batavia, as Trixie The Usherette and a Phantom

And playing Phantoms throughout the productions will be:

Marissa Carbonell , of Batavia

Sam Ciesla, of Hamburg

Haylea-Ann Nicole Self, of Brockton

Brittany Mayes, of Medina

Jessie Pierce , of Batavia

Tiffany Smith, of Arkport

Brandon Ribbeck, of Warsaw

Ai Jitozono, of Nagasaki, Japan

Ayaka Nakamura, of Osaka, Japan

Francesca Pieter, of Willemstad, Curaçao

Alyssa Young, of Brockport

Andrew DeMeo, of Staten Island

This show will take full advantage of all the high-tech sound and lighting equipment at the College's state-of-the-art theater. The full scene and costume shops provide dynamic sets, clothing and special effects to take this production over the top. In addition, special "Goodie Bags" to be sold for $5 are in development as is some pre-show, intermission and post-show opportunities for the audience to interact with the cast.

"This show promises to be among the most memorable experiences not only for GCC's Forum Players, but also for our audience and supporters. It really is not to be missed," McPherson said. "Everyone should enjoy the perfect prelude to the Halloween season with a performance that is 'out of this world!' "

Tickets for "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," performed by GCC's Forum Players Theatre Company, are: $8 for adults; and $5 for seniors (55+) and students (16+) and GCC faculty/ staff. GCC students with ID are $3, and GCC alumni with ID will receive a $2 discount on an adult ticket.