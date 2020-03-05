GCC Nursing students rally amidst grief and sadness over death of young mother of four

From information provided by Genesee Community College:

A fatal car accident last week tragically took the life of 38-year-old Reneé M. (Strain) Morris of Portageville, and gave rise to a wake of heartfelt intentions as a group of Genesee Community College nursing students rally around each other in grief and sadness.

They are also thinking of their special classmate and her family of four young daughters.

Morris was an honor's student at GCC, and was just two and a half months from completing her Nursing degree.

Described as "kind-hearted," "passionate" and "unforgettable," by her peers, Morris was also described as "truly genuine," and she would have made a perfect nurse, according to the instructors who are also grieving the loss of one of their top students.

In a group gathering, students and faculty alike recalled her innate desire to help people regardless who they were or what they needed.

"Renee was a very special person and an excellent student in the Nursing Program," said Ruth A. Gliss, GCC professor of Nursing. "Her classmates have done a wonderful job of supporting Renee's family and each other at this very difficult time.

"On behalf of the nursing faculty and the nursing program, our condolences are extended to everyone who knew and loved Renee."

In less than one week, the GoFundMe website that was established by friend and classmate Amanda Linderman, has raised nearly $38,500 --approximately 95 percent of the $40,000 goal.

In addition, a special T-Shirt was created honoring Reneé's life and passion, which generated more than $3,900 that will go directly to the care of the Morris daughters.

In an effort to also provide emotional comfort, Morris's classmates and friends are also collecting pink flowers, which they plan to present to family during next week's Spring Break because "pink was Reneé's favorite color."

Morris was a devout Christian, and would likely be touched by the multifaceted effort led by her fellow classmates to support her young family.

A Celebration of Life is planned at her parish this weekend.

To help the Nursing Program students' efforts, T-shirts are available at: www.customink.com/fundraising/remembering-renee-morris and donations are welcomed at the GoFundMe page called "The Morris Daughters."

Members of the GCC community have been encouraged to contact the College's Counseling Services for assistance in managing their sadness and grief, if needed.

Photo of Morris from Eaton Watson Funeral Home.

(Editor's note: This post has been edited per the wishes of the family and GCC.)