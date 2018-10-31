GCC to host Veterans Day Ceremony and special luncheon for vets on Nov. 12

Press release:

On Monday, Nov. 12, at noon Genesee Community College will host a special Veterans Day Honor Ceremony at the Batavia Campus, including featured speaker Michael H. Ranzenhofer, New York State Senator from District 61. The ceremony will follow the College's annual Open House event, which takes place from 8:30 a.m. 'til noon.

The honor ceremony will be live-streamed in each of the College's seven campus locations and online for added convenience. The public is encouraged to attend at any of the following locations:

Batavia Main Campus -- One College Road, Batavia -- to see the ceremony in person

Albion Campus Center -- 456 West Ave., Albion

Arcade Campus Center -- 25 Edward St., Arcade

Dansville Campus Center -- 31 Clara Barton St.

Lima Campus Center -- 7285 Gale Road, Lima

Medina Campus Center -- 11470 Maple Ridge Road, Medina

Warsaw Campus Center -- 115 Linwood Ave., Warsaw

Online here.

GCC will have approximately 25 front-row, handicap-accessible parking spots reserved for veterans on Nov. 12.

The Genesee County Joint Honor Guard opens the ceremony at 12 p.m. performing a salute to the flag on the stage of the centrally located William W. Stuart Forum. With Jim Simon, GCC's associate dean of the Orleans County Campus Centers acting as emcee, audiences will hear from GCC's College President, James M. Sunser, Ed.D., who will welcome guests and introduce Senator Razenhofer.

Following Senator Razenhofer's speech will be a series of short, special presentations by GCC student veterans. Featured speakers include Specialist Ricky Henderson and Corporal Laura Bukowski both of the Marine Corps; Ace Strickland of the Army, who will read a poem about the meaning of Veterans Day; and Jessica Cary, of the Navy who will sign a special veteran's version of "Hallelujah."

Audiences will also enjoy musical arrangements by members of the Batavia High School Band.

"For 20 years, GCC has made this ceremony a tradition, but it is also a privilege," says Jim Simon, a veteran serving 22 years in the Air Force. "Coming together to recognize, honor, and celebrate the veterans of this country and their families is a demonstration of the very rights earned by their sacrifices."

All veterans and their families in attendance are invited to join GCC in a special lunch at 1 p.m. provided in the Wolcott J. Humphrey III Student Union.

In addition, representatives from the Veterans One-stop Center of WNY Inc. (VOC of WNY) will be onsite welcoming our veterans and their families and providing information about the many services and opportunities available to them. The VOC of WNY provides veterans and their families' access to a holistic range of social and health services designed to assist in the transition to civilian life and the accomplishment of their goals.

GCC is proud to have representation from the VOC of WNY at this ceremony and encourages all veterans and family members in attendance to meet with representatives and explore their options.

For more information regarding the Veterans Day Honor Ceremony, contact Director of the Adult Educational Opportunity Center Kate Trombley at (585) 343-0055, ext. 6285, or via email: [email protected].