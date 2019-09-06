GCC Women's Volleyball Team gets first win on the season

From Genesee Community College:

The Genesee Community College Women's Volleyball Team swept the visiting Erie Community College Kats 3-0 Thursday night (Sept. 5).

The win is first for new collegiate Head Coach Emilee Piechocki and the Cougars are now 1-0 on the season and in Western New York Athletic Conference play.

In a match that went back and forth throughout the entirety, Genesee would get the lead early in set one and would go on to the 25-15 victory.

Set two saw Erie respond to an early lead by the Blue and Gold. Alexis Eighmey would tie the set at 12-12.

After exchanging the lead several times, Genesee would score the 26-24 win in set two.

The third and final set would see Erie get the lead early. Genesee would then answer to take the lead, including back to back aces by Ana Carolina Cerezer Pinto.

The home squad would go on to earn the 25-20 win, taking set three and winning the match.

Neely Abrams led the team with 28 assists and Grace Masse had 24 assists. Cerezer Pinto had two service aces in a row as did Eighmey. Cerezer Pinto led the team with five kills with Kaitlyn VanSkiver having four.

The volleyball team will travel to Jamestown Community College on Tuesday, Sept. 10 for a 6 p.m. match against the Jayhawks.

Photo courtesy of reader Brittney Yerger-Moe.