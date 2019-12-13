GCC's Campus Safety team stops shaving to draw attention and donations for food-insecure students

Submitted photo and press release:

The Department of Campus Safety at Genesee Community College is once again assisting students who are suffer from food insecurity by joining law enforcement officials around the country who refrain from shaving facial hair through November and into the New Year in an effort to draw attention to the need for donations to GCC's campus Food Pantry, and it's working.

In all, the department's effort has generated six beards but most importantly, in just four weeks, the initiative collected food items and cash donations that will provide at least 25 meals to GCC students who are currently facing food insecurity on GCC's campus.

"The Department of Campus Safety team was proud to participate in the annual No-Shave November in an effort to support the College's Food Pantry and help our own students," said Stephen Wise, director ofGCC's Campus Safety. "I have formally waived our standard policy that prohibits facial hair until January 7, 2020 in exchange for the opportunity to make a real impact on the availability of precious food and personal hygiene items that many students need."

"Our Campus Safety officers interact with students every day and see first-hand how many students struggle in securing a nutritious meal for themselves or some of their family members," said Patricia E. Chaya, dean of Student Services at GCC. "No-Shave November puts a spotlight on the potentially hairy faces of the teams making a difference.

GCC's Food Pantry served more than 330 students and more than 1,100 meals this year and also supplies countless personal hygiene items such as toiletries and feminine products.

Genesee Community College currently operates a primary food panty at its Batavia Campus, but links to similar services through each of its campus centers in Albion, Arcade, Dansville, Lima, Medina and Warsaw, in conjunction with the Adult Educational Opportunity Center (AEOC).

Students in need are encouraged to contact an AEOC representative at [email protected] or visit GCC's Food Pantry at the Batavia Campus located at One College Road, Batavia.

Anyone wishing to donate to GCC's Food Pantry, whether cash, food or personal hygiene items, can do so year-round by emailing the AEOC at [email protected], calling (585) 343-0055, ext. 6836, or simply dropping the donation off to any food bin on GCC's Batavia campus.

Photo: From left are Patricia Chaya, Randal Henning, Mike Donnalty, Brenda Case, Erik Anderson, Stephen Wise, Dan Rimmer, and Shelitha Williams, Ph.D. Missing from the photo are Campus Safety officers John Wolcott, Joe Meacham, Liz Mills, Dave Childs, Dave Lester, Nelson Scott and Bill Wells.