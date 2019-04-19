GCC's Criminal Justice Club donates $200 for Sheriff's Office K-9 Fund

Press release:

On Thursday, April 18th, members of the Genesee Community College Criminal Justice Club made a donation of $200 to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Fund.

Accepting the donation from the Sheriff’s Office was Undersheriff Brad Mazur.

The club members raised the money from a one-day bake sale at the college. Club members hoped that the donation could be used by the K-9 unit toward the purchase of a bulletproof vest for the new K-9 or toward the cost of the K-9.

The GCC Criminal Justice Club consists of students enrolled at the college, the majority of whom are Criminal Justice majors. They are trying to pursue careers in the Criminal Justice field. However, membership in the club is open to all GCC students.

Students in the club participate in social and community service activities throughout the academic year.