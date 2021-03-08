GCC's free Fashion Episode 21:1 on Zoom March 17 features 'Personal Best' business owner

Press release:

Perpetually striving for her own "Personal Best," Williamsville resident Susan Makai will share her story Wednesday, March 17, at 1:30 p.m. on Genesee Community College's Fashion Episode 21:1.

For 32 years Makai has owned and operated Personal Best, an internationally known image and performing school that also teaches etiquette, communication and business protocol to hundreds of companies, colleges and high schools throughout New York State.

As part of Genesee Community College's Fashion Program, Makai will appear via Zoom on a special Fashion Episode 21:1 to tell her story and inspire the audience to keep reaching for their personal best.

Join the FREE, virtual presentation to hear about how her education, her upbringing and her experiences in life drove her to create Personal Best and what it has meant for her career -- and those who have studied with her.

With just one physical classroom, but broadcasting online to hundreds of pupils around the state, Personal Best has received numerous "outstanding training" awards and has been featured in books, magazines and articles about the talent and modeling industry. Perhaps most rewardingly, Makai's students have been recognized with hundreds of awards at national acting and modeling competitions and some have gone onto to successful careers in fashion modeling, acting, and television.

In addition to her successful business, Makai has served on business and fashion advisory boards for several educational institutions, including Genesee Community College. Most recently she was elected to the national board for PRIMA, an association for talent managers and school directors. Many recall Makai from her longtime television fashion commentator role on "AM Buffalo," Channel 7 WKBW's morning program, or as weather reporter and movie host at local CBS, NBC and FOX affiliates.

Makai, who grew up in White Plains, came to Western New York to attend college where she earned an undergraduate teaching degree in Speech-English with a minor in Theater and a master's degree in Education. In addition, Makai is a graduate of the University of Buffalo's Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership.

To watch Fashion Episode 21:1 with Susan Makai, visis on Zoom here at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17.

Fashion Episodes are a special collection of opportunities made available by the Fashion Program at Genesee Community College. The Fashion Program has always been a flagship for the college. The knowledge and experience of the faculty and their dedication to their students has produced quality and professional workplace candidates and well-prepared transfer students since the program's inception more than 40 years ago.

GCC is proud to maintain several articulation agreements tailored specifically to support the career track of students in the Fashion Programs. GCC students who earn a Fashion Business: Merchandising A.A.S. can seamlessly transfer to LIM to complete their B.B.A. in Fashion Merchandising, Visual Merchandising, Marketing or Management; or to Cazenovia College's Fashion Merchandising B.P.S. program.

In addition, GCC's Fashion Business: Fashion Design A.A.S. students can transfer to Cazenovia's Fashion Design B.F.A. degree program. Anyone interested in taking advantage of these transfer opportunities through GCC is encouraged to contact GCC's Student Success Center at (585) 345-6805 or via email at [email protected].