GCC's Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society to host Holiday Shopping Bazaar Dec. 2

​Looking for that perfect gift this year? Don't miss the Holiday Shopping Bazaar held exclusively at Genesee Community College on one day only!

It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, and admission is free.

All are welcome and invited.

This unique collection of shops and vendors will display their finest in cutlery, jewelry, household items and gutters, crafts and much more!

Due to demand, GCC has opened the vendor registration to accept just a handful more vendors to this unique event.

Vendors can register to participate in this shopping bazaar for $50 by contacting [email protected]. Space is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Proceeds from the bazaar support GCC's Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

The campus is located at 1 College Road in the Town of Batavia.