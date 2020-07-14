GCC's Spring 2021 athletic season to include Fall 2020 season in alignment with NJCAA plan

Press release:

Following the announcement and guidelines released yesterday by the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA), Genesee Community College will shift its Fall 2020 athletic season and combine it with the Spring 2021 season in light of the challenges and safety concerns created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

GCC men's and women's soccer, basketball, swimming and diving, and women's volleyball competitions will be rescheduled from Fall 2020 to Spring 2021, in line with the NJCAA and the majority of Region III team decisions.

GCC coaches are communicating this news to their teams while planning for the College's student-athletes to experience safe athletic training and conditioning activities this fall.

GCC's new athletic facility, the Richard C. Call Arena, which features an indoor field house, state-of-the-art Fitness Center and Human Performance Lab, classrooms and coaches' offices, and a press box overlooking the turf field opened in 2017.

The new Call Arena joined the original Anthony B. Zambito Gymnasium which supports basketball and volleyball, and the College's unique second-story swimming pool. These combined facilities make GCC well-positioned to manage the dual scheduling challenges ahead.

"Our athletic complex is among the finest in the region and I am confident we will rise to the challenge of giving our Cougar athletes the best experience possible," Kristen Schuth, GCC's assistant vice president of Student Engagement & Inclusion and athletic director said.

"I am sure that the 2020-2021 season will be one to remember, but I'm also confident that with a lot of strategic planning and scheduling, we will move forward during this difficult time and give our student-athletes every opportunity for success."

All of GCC sport-specific updates will be shared as they become available at www.geneseeathletics.com. GCC posts the latest updates and information on the College's COVID19 webpage that is available from the College's homepage on its main website, www.genesee.edu.