Gearing up for YWCA Spring Fest June 9 at Batavia Downs

It's that time of year again to plan for YWCA Spring Fest, formerly known as the Carnival at Batavia Downs. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 9 -- only seven weeks away!

This is its fourth year and it promises to be the best one yet.

The YWCA of Genesee County is taking over the event which means it will become bigger and better! The YWCA is a not-for-profit organization whose mission is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.

The proceeds of Spring Fest will go toward supporting programs that help enhance the lives of families in Genesee County.

Also, anyone wishing to set up a game booth may do so for free and proceeds can go to the charity/nonprofit of your choice.*

The YWCA Spring Fest is a family friendly event for the whole family. It is the only festival during the month of June in Genesee County for families.

There will be bounce houses, a train ride, pony rides, exotic animal petting zoo, games, 10 food trucks, entertainment, face painting and more than 100 artists, vendors, crafters, authors, potters, jewelers, entrepreneurs, quilters, spice purveyors, exotic jerky sellers, maple syrup sappers, bee product vendors and toy reps from throughout Western New York.

Come and enjoy a fun-filled day with family at Spring Fest. Free Play Coupons for the adults inside the casino and FREE admission and parking. Batavia Downs is located at 8315 Park Road, Batavia.

* To get a game booth contract that you can print out, fill out and mail in, click here.

Send to: Lucille DiSanto, 3732 S. Main Street Road, Batavia, NY 14020