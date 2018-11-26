Generals Grant and Sherman discuss the Civil War in Dec. 5 play at GCC

Photo of GCC faculty Derek Maxfield and Tracy Ford, who will perform as generals Ulysses S. Grant and William Tecumseh Sherman.

Submittted photo and press release:

The History Club at Genesee Community College continues its Historical Horizons Series with a special homegrown performance! On Wednesday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m. in a unique presentation, Derek Maxfield, associate professor of History, and Tracy Ford, professor of English, will present "Now We Stand By Each Other Always."

It's the portrayal of an engaging conversation between generals Ulysses S. Grant and William Tecumseh Sherman. The two-man play is based on historic resources and references.

Together, they recount the important meeting and conversation held at City Point, Va., in March 1865 when the two Union generals discuss the campaigns in Georgia and the Carolinas and consider how to close out the Civil War.