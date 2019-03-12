Genesee Cancer Assistance welcomes new marketing coordinator

From left, Sue Underwood, Teresa Potrzebowski, Joe Zoccali.

Submitted photo and press release:

Genesee Cancer Assistance is proud to welcome Joe Zoccali as the organization's new marketing coordinator. In an effort to assist more individuals battling cancer, the GCA team is revitalizing its branding and marketing approach, and anticipates significant outreach growth as a result.

Zoccali brings 30-plus years of graphic design and marketing experience to Genesee Cancer Assistance. His start in the sign trade as an apprentice has provided opportunities over the years for him to expand into related areas of a commercial art career, including copy layout/sign design consulting, copywriting, print and digital advertising, website design, and marketing.

As marketing coordinator for Genesee Cancer Assistance, Zoccali is looking forward to employing his experience and talents in the interest of helping others.

Genesee Cancer Assistance, cofounded in 1995 by Dorothy Schlaggel and Russ Romano, is a community-based, volunteer organization through which cancer patients and their families living in Genesee County have access to financial aid and a variety of support services. Since its founding, Genesee Cancer Assistance has been fortunate to assist thousands of individuals; hundreds each year.

To learn more about the services offered, or to get involved, join GCA at their upcoming fundraiser: Joe Gerace's Annual Spaghetti Dinner at 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 11. It will be held at Ascension Parish's Sacred Heart Social Center, located at 17 Sumner Place, Batavia. Tickets for the dinner are $10 for adults and $7 for children; eat in or take out.

To find out about GCA online visit GeneseeCancerAssistance.com.