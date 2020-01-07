Local Matters

January 7, 2020 - 10:44am

Genesee Chorale begins Monday night rehearsals Jan. 13 at St. James church

posted by Billie Owens in Announcements, Genesee Chorale.

Press release:

Genesee Chorale begins another season Jan. 13 , with rehearsals 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays leading up May concerts.

All voices are welcome.

The Chorale is under direction of Ric Jones. Rehearsals are at St. James Episcopal Church, 405 E. Main St., Batavia.

For further information contact Janine Fagnan at (585) 250-5483 or e-mail her at [email protected].

