Genesee Chorale begins season with Monday night rehearsals starting Sept. 9

Press release:

Genesee Chorale begins another season Sept. 9, with rehearsals 7 to 9 p.m. on Mondays leading up to Dec. 13 and 15 concerts.

Rehearsals are at St. James Church, 405 E. Main St., Batavia.

Chorale members come from throughout Genesee, Orleans, Wyoming, Livingston, Erie and Monroe counties. All voices are welcome.

The featured work this year is "Lauda per la Nativita del Signore," “Laud to the Nativity,” by Ottorino Resphigi.

The work is based on a poem by Jacopone da Todi (c. 1230-1306), a Franciscan friar who wrote a number of laudi (poems of praise) in his native Umbrian dialect, and is thought to have also written the Latin poem "Stabat Mater Doloroso."

“Lauda per la Nativita del Signore puts considerable emphasis upon the birth of Jesus in a scene of poverty and humility,” said Chorale Director Ric Jones. “Jacopone’s poem is in the form of a short play, with parts for an angel, a shepherd and Mary, as well as a chorus.”

The remainder of the concert programs feature well-known Christmas songs centered around the theme of Jesus born in humility. Selections include "Hark, the Herald Angels Sing," "Angels We Have Heard on High," "Gesu Bambino," "Rise Up, Shepherd" and "Silent Night."

For further information, contact Janine Fagnan at (585) 250-5483 or e-mail [email protected].