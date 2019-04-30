Genesee Chorale celebrates the songs of Andrew Lloyd Webber in concert May 19

The Genesee Chorale offers up a musical celebration not to be missed at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at Northgate Free Methodist Church.

"Andrew Lloyd Webber: A Musical Celebration" will feature songs from the serious (“Pie Jesu” from "Requiem") to the silly (“Jellicle Songs for Jellicle Cats” from "Cats"). Add some "Phantom of the Opera," "Love Never Dies" and "Evita," and your entertainment is guaranteed.

The program also includes solo and small group performances of other Webber favorites.

The performance will be at Northgate's South Campus, 350 Bank St., Batavia.

Tickets are $10 through geneseechorale.com or at the door. Please note that seating for this popular concert is limited.

Further information is available at the Chorale website, or by calling (716) 531-8986.