Genesee Chorale presents 'Voices of the Earth' April 5 in Pavilion and April 7 in Batavia

Genesee Chorale sings a celebration of the planet with a concert called “Voices of the Earth” at 7 p.m., April 5, at Pavilion High School, 7014 Big Tree Road, Pavilion, and at 4 p.m., April 7, at St. James Episcopal Church, 405 E. Main St., Batavia.

The April 7 concert will also feature a display of area students’ art work with a recycling theme.

Come hear “All Things Bright and Beautiful,” “For the Beauty of the Earth” and other selections by the 70-member Chorale under direction of Ric Jones.

All tickets are $10 each and may be purchased via credit card or PayPal through Chorale’s website box office, www.GeneseeChorale.com. They are also available as “will call” or from Chorale members or at the door.