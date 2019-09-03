Genesee County Coroner Donald Coleman dies at 69, known for professionalism and kindness

Donald E. Coleman, one of four elected part-time coroners in Genesee County, died on Aug. 23 at the age of 69 surrounded by his family.

A coroner for Genesee County since 1992, he told others he was honored to serve the people of Genesee County; he is remembered for his professionalism and kindness.

He was a life member of the Bergen Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad.

He also served on the Genesee County Republican Committee and was a member of the Bergen United Methodist Church, where he was a former youth group leader and worked with its youth underground program.

