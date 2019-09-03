Local Matters

September 3, 2019 - 3:38pm

Genesee County Coroner Donald Coleman dies at 69, known for professionalism and kindness

posted by Billie Owens in bergen, news, county coroner.

Donald E. Coleman, one of four elected part-time coroners in Genesee County, died on Aug. 23 at the age of 69 surrounded by his family. 

A coroner for Genesee County since 1992, he told others he was honored to serve the people of Genesee County; he is remembered for his professionalism and kindness.

He was a life member of the Bergen Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad.

He also served on the Genesee County Republican Committee and was a member of the Bergen United Methodist Church, where he was a former youth group leader and worked with its youth underground program.

For his full obituary, click here.

(Submitted photo.)

