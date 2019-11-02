Genesee County Democrats remind voters to vote

Press release from the Genesee County Democrats:

“Yard signs, parade floats, and social media posts have ensured the names of local candidates are in the public eye as they geared up for the 2019 elections but none of that matters if we don’t vote,” said Erica O’Donnell, City of Batavia Democratic chair.

While national elections take the spotlight, municipal elections have a bigger impact on residents' daily lives. Supervisor and council positions set policy, create and facilitate budgets, and make decisions on the enforcement of public safety.

"Local elections are important because these are the people that make decisions that directly affect how money is spent and how things are run where you live," said Michael Plitt, Genesee County Democratic Chair. "Usually our turnout is low for municipal elections but we'd like to see a big turnout."

“We have an amazing group of candidates this year," O’Donnell added. "They are honest, hardworking, and dedicated to ethical and moral integrity. They are not in the pockets of any county heads or organizations.”

Voting will be at County Building 2, located at 3837 W. Main St., Batavia, on Sunday (Nov. 3) from noon 'til 5 p.m. for ALL Genesee County residents. On Tuesday, Nov. 5, polls open at 6 a.m. at your usual voting locations.