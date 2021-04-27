April 27, 2021 - 4:09pm
Genesee County has 23 new COVID-19 cases today; site tech issues still not fixed
- Genesee County reporting 23 new positive cases of COVID-19. The County continues to have IT issues and the hospitalizations will be updated as soon as the issue is fixed, hopefully in the next day.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, LeRoy, Pavilion, Stafford)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s.
- Twenty-eight of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
Orleans County reporting 10 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
- Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
- East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s.
- Twenty-one of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Two of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
