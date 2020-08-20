August 20, 2020 - 5:34pm
Genesee County has one new case of COVID-19 today
posted by Billie Owens in news, coronavirus, covid-19.
Press release:
New Cases – As of 2 p.m.
- Genesee County received one new positive case of COVID-19.
- The new positive case resides in Batavia.
- The positive individual is in their 30s.
- The individual was not mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Nine new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- One of the positive individuals is hospitalized.
- Orleans County received zero new positive cases of COVID-19.
- Three new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.