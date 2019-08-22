Genesee County Master Gardeners Fall Plant Sale is Sept. 7

Press release:

Save the date! Saturday, Sept. 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Genesee County Master Gardeners will be hosting their annual Fall Garden Gala at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County, 420 E. Main St. in Batavia.

This plant sale features hardy perennials, most grown by Master Gardeners. Plant sale starts promptly at 10 a.m. No early birds please.

Fall is a good time to plant many perennials as there is still time for them to grow a strong root system before winter. Locally grown mums will also be for sale as well as a selection of house plants.

At 11 a.m. check out the demonstration on how to make a macramé plant hanger!

Don’t forget to stop inside for the Chance Basket Auction. You never know what treasures may appear, including unique garden art. The Chance Basket Auction drawing will begin at 12:30 pm.

The Master Gardener Helpline will also be open to answer your gardening questions. Not sure what your garden pH is? Bring in a soil sample for FREE soil pH testing.

Learn how to artfully arrange fresh flowers (from the garden) as talented Master Gardeners create arrangements and bouquets right before your eyes! These beautiful flower arrangements will be available for sale.

Don’t miss your chance to pick up some great plants and treasures for your garden!

For more information contact Jan Beglinger at CCE of Genesee County, (585) 343-3040, ext. 132, or stop by the CCE office at 420 E. Main St. in Batavia. You can also visit our CCE website here.