Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

March 17, 2020 - 6:54pm

Genesee Dental cancels all appointment until April 3 due to coronavirus

posted by Billie Owens in coronavirus, news, Genesee Dental, batavia.

Press release:

At Genesee Dental, we are committed to doing our part in minimizing the spread of the coronavirus.

Due to guidance from the State and National dental society, and a desire to protect our staff and patients, we have decided to cancel all appointments until Friday, April 3rd at the earliest.

We understand that this may be difficult for many people. Our intent is to continue monitoring the situation and provide updates as things progress.

Please don't hesitate to contact our office if you are having a dental emergency or an urgent need. We will be available as much as possible to assist you.

Genesee Dental

37 Batavia City Centre

Batavia, NY 14020

(585) 343-1113

Calendar

March 2020

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button