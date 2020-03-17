Genesee Dental cancels all appointment until April 3 due to coronavirus

Press release:

At Genesee Dental, we are committed to doing our part in minimizing the spread of the coronavirus.

Due to guidance from the State and National dental society, and a desire to protect our staff and patients, we have decided to cancel all appointments until Friday, April 3rd at the earliest.

We understand that this may be difficult for many people. Our intent is to continue monitoring the situation and provide updates as things progress.

Please don't hesitate to contact our office if you are having a dental emergency or an urgent need. We will be available as much as possible to assist you.

Genesee Dental

37 Batavia City Centre

Batavia, NY 14020

(585) 343-1113