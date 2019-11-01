Genesee Feeds holds customer appreciation event tomorrow

Press release:

Genesee Feeds, a Purina® Certified Expert Dealer, is announcing their 2019 Purina® Check-R-Board® Days, a customer appreciation event. Their event celebrates another year of serving the Batavia community as a Purina® dealer. Purina® is also celebrating with their 125th anniversary.

Stop by Genesee Feeds, located at 3860 W. Main Street Road in Batavia, tomorrow (Nov. 2nd) during regular Saturday store hours 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy savings, refreshments and prizes.

Customers will also have the opportunity to enter in the national 2019 Purina® Check-R-Board® Days Sweepstakes for their chance to win a 2019 Polaris® Ranger utility vehicle, a trip-for-two to the Purina® Animal Nutrition Center, or Orion® 65 Cooler.* (See store for official rules.)

“It is exciting to celebrate another year as a Purina® dealer,” says the staff of Genesee Feeds. “We thank our loyal customers and invite everyone to come celebrate our 2019 Purina® Check-R-Board® Days and Purina’s 125th Anniversary with us!”

