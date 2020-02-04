Genesee Ice Devils Boosters are hosting Meat Raffle March 28 at Ascension Parish

The Genesee Ice Devils Boosters are hosting their Second Annual Meat Raffle on Saturday, March 28th at Ascension Parish's Slomba Hall, located at 17 Sumner St., Batavia.

Tickets are $10 each and include food, drinks, and entry into door prize drawings. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with first spin at 6:30 p.m. Fifteen rounds of meat and seafood raffles will be up for grabs, with up to 28 winners per round!

The Genesee Ice Devils Boosters support the Genesee Ice Devils Varsity and JV hockey teams, made up of players from Batavia, Le Roy, Alexander, Elba, Oakfield and Pembroke.

Contact any Ice Devils' family for tickets or email [email protected]