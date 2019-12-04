Genesee Senior Foundation to benefit from raffle for 'handmade dream doll house'

Submitted photo and press release:

The drawing of the winning ticket for this handmade dream doll house (34” wide, 33” high, 25” deep) will take place during Christmas in the City, this Saturday, Dec. 7th at 5:30 p.m. at the Senior Center, 2 Bank St.(next to GO-ART!). You need not be present to win.

The Genesee Senior Foundation is offering chances on this doll house at five tickets for $20 or 1 ticket for $5.

They are available for purchase at the Senior Center today, Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The Center will also be open for Christmas in the City on Saturday from 4 until 6 p.m. Tickets are available until the time of the drawing at 5:30 p.m.

In addition to the Doll House Raffle, Mrs. Claus and an elf will be present offering up hot chocolate and a fun craft. Folks may also want to purchase a delicious cookie from Mrs. Claus’ Cookie Shop.

Proceeds from the day will support programs such as Meals-on-Wheels through the Genesee Senior Foundation. Questions about the work of the Genesee Senior Foundation or this event may contact Courtney Iburi, director of the RSVP Volunteer Placement Program, or Dorian Ely, services administrator, at the Office for the Aging at 585-343-1611.