Genesee Sno-Packers among sponsors for January NYS snowmobile safety course

The Millgrove Sportsmen Club, Alden Rod & Gun Club and the Genesee Sno-Packers Snowmobile Club are sponsoring a NYS Snowmobile Safety course to be taught at Alden Rod & Gun Club next month.

Part 1 will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. on Jan. 17 and Part 2 will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 19.

The Alden Rod & Gun Club house is located on 12 County Line Road in Alden.

The course is free to children from 10 to 18 years of age.

New York State’s Snowmobile Law requires that youngsters ages 10-18 acquire a safety certificate before they may lawfully operate a snowmobile. Youngsters may qualify for their safety certificates by taking an eight-hour safety course and passing the examination given at the end of the course. The course and all materials are furnished free.

The course is also open to adults.

The instructors for snowmobile Safety Course are certified by NYS.

You must sign up for the course and attend BOTH classes , where you register. All materials for the Snowmobile Safety Course will be furnished. Those who pass the written exam will be issued a patch, certificate and a license.