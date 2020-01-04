Genesee Speedway in Batavia adds DIRTcar sanctioning for Sportsman Modified racing

From Jan. 3, 2020 edition of Speedway Digest:

Genesee Speedway in Batavia and DIRTcar Racing have entered into a new partnership for the 2020 season.

The Sportsman Modified division at Genesee Speedway will now be DIRTcar sanctioned, which includes upgraded support from Hoosier Racing Tire, VP Racing Fuels, and an increased public relations presence across the board.

The DIRTcar Sportsman Modified division is one of the most successful formulas in racing today. The Sportsman's reputation is built on the parity of race equipment, safety, and general affordability.

"Genesee Speedway is home to many talented Sportsman teams from the region that will benefit from the DIRTcar sanction, noted promoter Jim Johnson. "We can't thank DIRTcar enough for giving us the opportunity to come on board this season and look forward to working with all the officials."

Top stars such as Oswego Chevy Performance 75 sportsman champion Kyle Inman, Jim Harbison, Cameron Tuttle, Dave Conant, Zach George, and others call the Genesee County Fairgrounds' oval home. It is located at 5056 E. Main Street Road (Route 5) in the Town of Batavia.

All DIRTcar Sportsman Modified drivers are automatically featured in the Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship. Racer's top 16 finishes in weekly and Series racing produce points for the year-long championship.

Drivers, teams and sponsors will also enjoy increased exposure through DIRTcar's social media channels and weekly newsletter, which reaches nearly 40,000 people.

A DIRTcar Sportsman Western Region Series is also close to being finalized -- joining Ransomville, Merrittville, Humberstone, Freedom and Brighton speedways -- in hosting events for the region that boast of $1,500 point fund to the top five. Home track and Region Bonus points are totaled. Then drivers can strive to be the overall DIRTcar Sportsman Champion by attending the year-end Fall Championship Challenge events.

The sanction further strengthens the relationship between Genesee and DIRTcar Racing as this year Genesee Speedway welcomes the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series to Batavia. The Outlaws will race for $10,000 on Friday, June 19. It's going to be a huge year for Genesee.

Genesee Speedway is a .375-mile oval built in 1983. Bookmark their website for race reports and points standings.