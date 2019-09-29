Local Matters

September 29, 2019 - 7:39am

Genesee Symphony Orchestra performs fall concert Oct. 20 at Pembroke HS

posted by Billie Owens in Genesee Symphony Orchestra, news, music, pembroke.

The Genesee Symphony Orchestra will perform its fall concert at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20, in Pembroke High School Auditorium.

It is located at 8750 Alleghany Road, Pembroke (routes 5 and 77).

S. Shade Zajaz is the music director and conducter.

"Symphonic Pictures I -- Portraits" will feature:

  • "Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun" by Debussy
  • "Jon Henry" by Copland
  • "The Swan of Tuonela" by Sibelius
  • "Pictures at an Exhibition" by Mussorgsky, with arrangements by Ravel

Tickets are $15 for adults; seniors $10; students with student ID, free.

Tickets are available at Roxy's Music Store, GO ART!, The Wyngodess Shop, and Bank of Castile in Le Roy.

This concert is made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the NYS Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the NYS Legislatures and administered by GO ART!

