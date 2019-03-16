Genesee Symphony Orchestra presents 'Made in America!' Pops Concert March 31 in Elba

The Genesee Symphony Orchestra will present its "Made in America!" Pops Concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 31 in the Elba Central School Auditorium. It is located at 57 S. Main St. in Elba.

S. Shade Zajac is the symphony's music director and conductor. The concert will feature composer, percussionist and guest soloist Dave Mancini.

WBTA is the sponsor of the "Made in America!" Pops Concert.

The program is:

"The American Frontier" by Calvin Custer

"The Journey" by Dave Mancini

"Fiesta Latina" by Dave Mancini

"Psycho Prelude" by Bernard Herrmann

"Forrest Gump Suite" by Alan Silvestri, arrangements by Calvin Custer

Concert Suite from "Dances With Wolves" by John Barry

"Over the Rainbow" from "The Wizard of Oz" by Harold Arlen, arrangements by Chuck Sayre

"Star Wars Suite for Orchestra" by John Williams -- "Leia's Theme" and main title

Tickets are: adults -- $15; students -- $7; seniors -- $10; family -- $35 (parents and children 12 and under).

Tickets are available at Roxy's Music Store, GO ART!, The YNGodess Shop, Vinyl Record Revival, Smokin' Eagle BBQ & Brew, and on the symphony's website here.

This concert is made possible, in part, by the NYS Council on the Arts with the support of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the NYS Legislature.