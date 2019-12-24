Genesee Valley Plein Air Painters to hold annual juried art show in Pittsford Jan. 3-31

Press release:

The Genesee Valley Plein Air Painters will open its 15th Annual Art Show beginning Jan. 3rd at Pittsford Barnes & Noble’ Community Room. It is located at 3349 Monroe Ave.

This competitive, judged and juried show will display about 90 original paintings recently created throughout the Northeast. The plein air show runs through Friday, Jan. 31st.

An Artists’ Reception and Award Ceremony will be Saturday, Jan. 4, from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Pittsford Barnes & Noble Community Room.

The art show is free to the public. Gallery hours are B&N store hours. For more information, visit www.gvpap.com or email [email protected].

"Plein air painting," meaning onsite painting in open air (natural light), is popular with artists and their patrons alike. Boats, rural barns, landscape vistas, gardens, cityscapes and waterscapes are all staple subjects in the plein air painter's repertoire. More than 85 percent of each painting in this show is produced on-site, "in the open air.” Painting mediums include oil, watercolor, soft pastel, acrylic and gouache.

The Genesee Valley Plein Air Painters Inc. is an association of outdoor artists that promotes and inspires quality plein air painting. It was established in September 2005. Genesee Valley Plein Air Painters Inc.

GVPAP currently boasts 55 artist members who live in the surrounding counties of Greater Rochester, the Finger Lakes, Western and Central New York, including residents of these communities: Pittsford, Fairport, Canandaigua, Batavia, Macedon, Ontario, Phelps, Kent, Livonia, Rush, Himrod, Caledonia, Dansville, and Rochester.