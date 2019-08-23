Gently used children's clothing store offers affordable back-to-school shopping option in Le Roy

Story by Mary Margaret Ripley:

Le Roy – Alex Wood is the proud new owner of Le Roy Little Ones, a gently used children’s clothing store on Mill Street in Le Roy.

Wood, a native of Pavilion, opened her storefront on Oatka Festival weekend July 13 and has seen steady business since.

What prompted her to want to open her own retail store was the constant outgrowing of clothes her young son went through and the expense and travel it took to buy new and used clothing in the city.

“I don’t know how people can afford brand-new clothing for their kids, especially when they outgrow them so fast,” Wood said.

After the bank she worked at in Elba closed, and after discussing it with her boyfriend, Wood started looking for locations that would suit her plan for a retail store.

Enlisting a local real estate agent, Wood found the perfect location at 3 1/2 Mill St. (across from the side of the Post Office) and the owner of the building, Bill Kettle, was thrilled by his new tenant's plans.

“I think it’s a great idea that helps a lot of families not only in Le Roy but all the surrounding communities!” Kettle said. “Given how quickly our kids grow and the cost of new clothing, a store like Le Roy Little Ones keeps kids in the right size clothes while making it very affordable at the same time.”

Most of the clothing and footwear in the shop costs $5 or less. Sizes are infant premie to kids' large. While not a consignment shop, Wood does take clothes and shoes in excellent condition for store credit.

All major credit cards accepted.

Hours of operation for Le Roy Little Ones are: Wednesday and Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Sunday.

Phone is 297-8058.

Photo by Mary Margaret Ripley.