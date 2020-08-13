Get ready to take center stage: local dance studio accepting students for 2020-21 season

The Center Stage Dance Company is proudly accepting new families for 2020-21 dance season.

The studio is located at 214 E. Main St. in the City of Batavia.

For online registration details, text at (585) 344-5550 or visit in person at one of two upcoming registration events at the studio, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 19 and 26.

Visit the dance company's Facebook page to learn more.