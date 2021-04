Gilliana's Diner to donate 30 percent of take-out dinner proceeds April 29 to Batavia women's club

Gilliana's Diner in Batavia is donating 30 percent of all take-out dinner sales to benefit the Batavia Business & Professional Women's Club on Thursday, April 29.

Time is 4 to 8 p.m.

The diner is located at 41 Jackson St. in Downtown Batavia.

The club provides scholarships to local youth and monetary wards to nonprofit orgnaization to help further their missions in our community.

Visit Gilliana's Diner Facebook Page here.

Visit the website of Gilliana's Diner here.