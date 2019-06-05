Girls Fastball Team -- Batavia Stingers Black -- again named champs in second annual Lions Club tourney

Submitted photo and press release:

The Batavia Stingers Black repeated as Champions in the Second Annual Lions Club Memorial Day 12U Softball Tournament, played on May 26.

Area teams competing were: Batavia Stingers Black, Batavia Stingers Yellow, Le Roy, Lyndonville, Oakfield and Perry.

Le Roy emerged from the preliminary rounds as the number 1 seed, and beat number 4 seed Perry in a thrilling come-from-behind semifinal game, to advance to the Championship game.

Batavia Stingers Black was the number 2 seed, and defeated number 3 seed Oakfield in their semifinal to advance to the Championship game. Batavia Stingers Black then defeated Le Roy to claim the Championship.

Batavia Stingers Black was led by their pitching “Dynamic Duo” of Loretta Sorochty and Karissa Kendall. Sorochty, named Tournament Defensive MVP, pitched 10 innings of shutout ball, allowed one hit, and struck out 24 batters.

Kendall was right behind with 23 strike-outs in 12 innings of work. Both pitchers were backed by strong defensive plays from: Allison Gibson, Libby Grazioplene, Gianna Falletti, Maddie Dennis and Sophia Branche.

Offensively, Batavia Stingers Black was led by Katie Landers, named Tournament Offensive MVP, for batting .625, with a Triple and Home Run. Also helping the cause offensively were: Cassie Ernst .444, Maddie Dennis .400, Alex Sanders .333 and Loretta Sorochty .333.

The Batavia Girls Fastpitch Softball organization would like to thank all the teams and their fans, for participating in the Tournament. A very special thank-you goes out to the members of the Lions Club for their generous donations, which makes this Tournament possible.