Girls Scouts invite K-1 girls and families to attend free 'Daisy for a Day' event June 29

Girl Scouts of Western New York invites the community to attend its FREE Daisy for a Day events! Girl Scouts is a year-round experience. Girl Scouts develop a strong sense of self, display positive values, seek challenges, and solve problems in their communities.

Girls entering kindergarten and first grade in the fall and their families will discover what it means to be a Girl Scout, how to get involved, and enjoy fun activities from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 29th.

In Genesee County, the Daisy for a Day event will take place at the Dibble Family Center, located at 4120 W. Main Street Road, Batavia.

RSVP at gswny.org or call 1.888.837.6410.

Girl Scouts takes the potential of girls, combines it with robust skill-building programming, and adds caring adult mentors and strong female role models. From building robots, rock climbing at camp, running a cookie business, to service projects at local food banks and animal shelters, a Girl Scout has an exciting array of choices to suit her interests at every age.

At Girl Scouts, girls get to lead their own adventure and team up with other girls in an all-girl environment to choose the exciting, hands-on activities that interest them most in important skill areas like Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM), Outdoors, Life Skills, and Entrepreneurship. While a girl may be exposed to these subjects at school and in other places, at Girl Scouts she will experience them in a unique way that puts her on a path to a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success.

About Girl Scouts of Western New York

Girl Scouts of Western New York (GSWNY) serves nearly 15,000 girls and 7,000 adult volunteers across the GSWNY jurisdiction, including Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Orleans and Wyoming counties. The council’s administrative service centers are located in Batavia, Buffalo, Jamestown, Lockport, Niagara Falls, and Rochester.

Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. Through the Girl Scout Leadership Experience, girls discover their personal best and prepare for a positive future, connect with others in an increasingly diverse world and take action to solve problems and improve their communities.