Girls Scouts Join-a-thon is Wednesday, free slime, cocoa and cookies offered at Batavia Service Center

Press release:

Girl Scouts of Western New York (GSWNY) will host a 12-hour membership drive called the Girl Scout Join-a-thon and offer unique incentives to both adults and girls who register on Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Throughout the day, GSWNY will take on-the-spot registrations over the phone and in-person registrations during our normal business hours.

Adults must be 18 years of age or older to volunteer and girls must be in grades K-12 to join. In addition, Girl Scouts is sending out a special invite for girls in grades K-1 to join as Daisy Girl Scouts.

The first 50 to join will receive an exclusive Join-a-thon patch and all those who register during the Join-a-Thon will have a chance to win a $100 Amazon Gift Card, a year’s supply of Girl Scout cookies, or a $25 Amazon Gift Card when they call 1.888.837.6410 or visit a GSWNY Service Center in person.

New this year is our FREE Slime, Cocoa & Cookies event for new girls to make slime, enjoy delicious Girl Scout cookies and hot chocolate, have a chance to win prizes, and learn about the Girl Scout experience. Girls must be accompanied by an adult to attend. The event will take place during the Girl Scout Join-a-thon from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Girl Scouts of Western New York’s Service Centers.

The GSWNY Batavia Service Center is located at 5 Jackson St., Batavia.