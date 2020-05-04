GivingTuesdayNow -- Holland Land Office Museum would like your help amid closure due to COVID-19

From the Holland Land Office Museum:

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, on May 5, 2020, people around the world are coming together for #GivingTuesdayNow to give back to their communities and valued organizations in many different ways. The Holland Land Office Museum will be one of those participating cultural organizations and we need your help!

By joining the #GivingTuesdayNow movement, you’re proving that in times of uncertainty, generosity can bring the whole world together. As regular sources of funding become less reliable, we must look to other avenues to make our way through these difficult times.

We are joining this movement to ask for support from our friends and community in order to continue our mission to educate and preserve the local history of Genesee County and the development of Western New York through the history of the Holland Land Company.

Here is how you can help:

On May 5, go to www.hollandlandoffice.com or our Facebook page and donate.

This support will go toward many different areas:

The continued operation of the museum and maintaining of our staff.

The continuance of our programming both virtual and in public once it is safe to do so. These programs include: History Heroes Kids Summer Camp, Saturday Morning Children’s Program, Guest Speaker & Concert Series, Java with Joe E., and Trivia Nights.

The development of exhibits and exhibitions.

The preservation and conservation of the museum’s collection of more than 20,000 artifacts.

artifacts. The efforts currently under way to rebuild and restore the two 19th century military cannons featured on the museum’s front portico.

You can also support our organization in these ways:

Follow -- Please follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and invite your friends to do the same.

Spread the word -- Encourage your friends and family to join you in creating a real impact on May 5th by sharing what our mission means to you and why you support our organization. Make sure to use the hashtag #GivingTuesdayNow.

Learn more at www.hollandlandoffice.com as well as our social media platforms.

Thank you for your support during this challenging time.

Ryan Duffy, Director, Holland Land Office Museum