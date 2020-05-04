GLOW YMCA faces 'tremendous spike' for aid and services due to COVID-19: #GivingTuesdayNow

Press release:

Tomorrow, May 5, as part of the global day of giving #GivingTuesdayNow, YMCAs across New York State will join together to showcase how they are staying “Open For Good” to meet the needs of their community during the COVID-19 crisis.

“When businesses were shut down, the impact on YMCAs was immediately felt,” said Kyle Stewart, executive director of the Alliance of New York State YMCAs.

Since the organization’s beginning in the United States in 1851, the Y has always adapted to meet community needs, and the response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been no different.

“We’ve seen a tremendous spike in requests for services and financial support since our community closed,” said Rob Walker, GLOW YMCA. “Now, we’re hoping that communities throughout our state will support us, so that we can continue providing essential services during this pandemic, and also ensure that we’re able to serve our communities as we reopen and recover.”

#GivingTuesdayNow is a global day of giving and unity, set to take place on May 5, 2020 as an emergency response to the unprecedented challenges caused by COVID-19. The day is designed to drive an influx of generosity, citizen engagement, business and philanthropy activation, and support for communities and nonprofits around the world. At a time when we are all experiencing the pandemic, generosity is what brings people of all races, faiths, and political views together.

“YMCAs are a charitable, nonprofit force for good,” said Stewart. “#GivingTuesdayNow gives us all the chance to showcase how we bring diverse communities together to help our community heal.”

On #GivingTuesdayNow, you can support the Ys across New York, and in your community, by visiting www.ymcaforgood.org.