Golf & Bocce Tournament to benefit Genesee Cancer Assistance is June 28

On Friday, June 28, Genesee Cancer Assistance will be hosting its 25th Annual Golf & Bocce Tournament at Batavia Country Club.

It is located at 7909 Batavia Byron Road. Golf registration begins at 10:30 a.m. and costs $100 per player. Bocce registration is $60 per player nd starts at 12 p.m. You can also register in advance; online at GeneseeCancerAssistance.org/golf, or call the office at (585) 345-0417.

Golf and Bocce teams will compete for a variety of prizes and awards. A steak dinner and raffles, including a “Dine & Sail” silent auction, will follow the games.

Sponsors are welcome. Seven sponsorship levels with various perks are available. Contact GCA for information.

All proceeds will benefit Genesee Cancer Assistance.

This year's honorary chair person is Bobby Aquino, who has been a dedicated volunteer for GCA since its founding. He has been—and continues to be—an invaluable asset to the GCA team and the patients they serve.

Aquino is an integral contributor to events preparation and setup—always ready to roll up his sleeves and do whatever is needed. Genesee Cancer Assistance is also exceedingly grateful for Aquino's generous financial support.

Genesee Cancer Assistance, cofounded in 1993 by Dorothy Schlaggel and Russ Romano, is a community-based, volunteer organization through which cancer patients and their families living in Genesee County have access to financial aid and a variety of support services.

Since its founding, Genesee Cancer Assistance has been fortunate to aid thousands of individuals; hundreds of patients each year.

For more information:

Genesee Cancer Assistance

127 North St., Batavia, NY 14020

(585) 345-0417

GeneseeCancerAssistance.org