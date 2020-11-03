GOP candidates wanted to serve as Justice of Town of Batavia Court, Cleveland resigns

From Assemblyman Steve Hawley:

Republicans who reside in the Town of Batavia and are interested in receiving GOP endorsement for Town Justice are asked to send a letter of interest and resume to Steve Hawley. Current Town of Batavia Court Judge Michael Cleveland has tendered his resignation effective Nov. 27.

Those interest in the post should send their letter and resume to Hawley no later than Monday, Nov. 9.

The Town of Batavia GOP Committee will be meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12 at the Town of Batavia Hall to discuss the matter. It is located at 3833 W. Main Street Road.

All COVID-19 protocols will be followed including mandatory masks.