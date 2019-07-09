GOW Opioid Task Force meeting is July 24 in Stafford, topic is non-opioid pain management

The speakers for the upcoming GOW Opioid Task Force Quarterly Meeting are announced.

They are:

Dr. Matthew Fernaays, MD, PhD, Pembroke Family Medicine/GCASA will be discussing what pain is and how opioids work

Patrick Privatera, MS, PT, ATC, president of Village Physical Therapy & Village Fitness will present on non-opioid alternatives to pain management with a focus on non-surgical approaches

will present on non-opioid alternatives to pain management with a focus on non-surgical approaches Dr. Hemant Kalia, MD, MPH, UMMC Pain Clinic/Rochester Regional Health will share his expertise on non-opioid alternatives to pain management with a focus on surgical and medical approaches. The meeting will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday July 24th, at the Stafford Fire Hall. It is located at 6153 Main St. in Stafford. Please join us as the following local professionals share their knowledge and expertise on non-opioid alternatives to pain management:

Speakers will begin promptly at 10 a.m. and conclude remarks by 11:30 a.m.

To register for this event please visit our website at: www.gowopioidtaskforce.org and click the link right on our homepage.

If you are a community agency and have a local event you wish to share with Task Force members please email Allison Parry-Gurak at:

[email protected]