GOW youth coordinator attends national tobacco-control conference

Submitted photo and press release:

Brittany Bozzer got a back-to-school experience last week that was positively inspiring.

The youth coordinator for Tobacco-Free Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties (TF-GOW) took a seat at The National Conference on Tobacco or Health (NCTOH 2019) held Aug. 27-29 in Minneapolis, Minn.

She says it was an energizing experience that brought her new insights in education, science and policy making.

NCTOH, one of the largest, long-standing gatherings of the United States tobacco-control movement, attracts a diverse set of public health professionals and scientists to share and learn about best practices and policies to reduce tobacco use — the leading preventable cause of disease and death in the United States.

Bozzer spent three days learning, networking and collaborating with public health colleagues from across New York State and the United States.

She attended sessions on tobacco-control issues including:

Communications and Media to educate and promote;

Evaluation and Surveillance of tobacco use among different populations;

Health Equity around tobacco use;

Nicotine and the Science of Addiction;

Non-Cigarette Tobacco and Nicotine Products;

Tobacco Product Regulation;

Tobacco Control Policies and Legal Issues;

Tobacco Industry Current Strategies and History;

Youth and Young Adult Advocacy and In-school Prevention;

Tobacco Control Skill Building Workshops.

Two internationally renowned experts from Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, doctors Andrew Hyland and Maciej Goniewicz, were among the conference panelists for a presentation titled "What Do We Know About E-Cigarette Use and Toxicity.”

They talked about the impacts of vaping, raising evidence-based awareness in the wake of recent mysterious and potentially deadly lung illnesses that appear to be linked to vaping.

Hyland, Goniewicz, as well as additional researchers from Roswell Park, provide the science-based evidence that advances the work that Bozzer does to reduce tobacco use in communities throughout Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties.

About Tobacco-Free Genesee, Orleans, Wyoming

Tobacco-Free Genesee, Orleans, Wyoming is funded through the New York State Department of Health, Bureau of Tobacco Control, and is a part of Tobacco-Free Western New York, managed by Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Learn more at tobaccofreewny.com.

(Photo: Brittany Bozzer is on the far right. On the far left is Jonathan Chaffee, youth coordinator of Tobacco-Free Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties (TF-CCA); then Gretchen Galley, PR and media manager, Tobacco-Free Western New York; and third from left is Ken Dahlgren, community engagement coordinator, TF-CCA.)