Grand Jury: Batavia HS student indicted on first-degree assault charge

Antwan L. Odom is indicted for the crime of first-degree assault, a Class B violent felony. It is alleged that on Aug. 4 in the area of Ross Street in the City of Batavia that Odom -- with intent to cause serious physical injury to another person -- caused such injury by means of a dangerous instrument -- a knife. In count two, Odom is accused of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, a Class A misdemeanor, for allegedly possessing a "dagger, dangerous knife, dirk, razor, stiletto, imitation pistol or other dangerous instrument with intent to use the same unlawfully against another."

Michael D. Kopyscianski is indicted for the crime of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony. It is alleged that on June 19 in the Town of Darien that Kopyscianski possessed lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD -- a hallucinogenic drug) with intent to sell it. In counts two and three, respectively, he is accused of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a Class A misdemeanor, for allegedly possessing alprazolam (the generic of Xanax) and suboxone (treats opioid addiction). In Special Information filed by the District Attorney's Office, Kopyscianski is accused of having been convicted of criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th, on Jan. 3, 2013, in the City of Saratoga Springs Court and also on May 6, 2005, in City of Newburgh Court.

Jeffrey A. Youngs is indicted for driving while in intoxicated, as a Class E felony. It is alleged that on Oct. 27 Youngs drove a 2003 Toyota on Route 98/Oak Street in the Town and City of Batavia while intoxicated. In count two, he is accused of DWI, per se, as a Class E felony, for allegedly driving at that time while having a BAC of .08 or more. In count three, he is accused of the offense of driving across official markings -- a vehicle and traffic violation. In count four, Youngs is accused of consumption or possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle on Oct. 27. In Special Information filed by the District Attorney's Office, Youngs is accused of having been convicted by DWI as a misdemeanor on June 12, 2017, in City of Batavia Court and that conviction was within 10 years of the crimes alleged in the current indictment.

Josh J. Peterman is indicted for the crime of driving while intoxicated, as a Class E felony. It is alleged that on June 28 in the Town of Darien that Peterman drove a 1998 Honda on Park Road while intoxicated. In count two, he is accused of DWI, per se, as a Class E felony, for allegedly driving at that time while having a BAC of .08 or more. In Special Information filed by the District Attorney's Office, Peterman is accused of having been convicted of DWI, per se, as a misdemeanor on June 28, 2012, in City of Binghampton Court and that convicted was within 10 years of the crimes alleged in the current indictment.